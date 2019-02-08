Image copyright Google Image caption David Hudson targeted his victim for a noxious substance attack after an altercation in Danbury Close

A man who sprayed a corrosive substance in his victim's face and fled to Spain has been found guilty of assault.

David Hudson, 52, forced his way into an address in Danbury Close, Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on 5 October 2017.

Liquid was sprayed from a bottle at a man, in his 20s, who suffered blurred vision, but no permanent damage.

Hudson, of no fixed abode, was arrested after travelling back to the UK and he is due to be sentenced on 11 March at Basildon Crown Court.

Essex Police said he went to the British Consulate in Barcelona on 16 August 2018 and told them he was homeless and wanted to return to Britain.

He was arrested at Stansted Airport when he arrived a week later.

'Dangerous and premeditated'

The victim picked him out in an identity parade and he was charged with throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure, disable, or cause grievous bodily harm.

He was also found guilty of aggravated burglary and ABH in connection with a previous assault on the victim on 2 October 2017.

Det Con Katie Londesborough said: "This was a dangerous and premeditated attack. David Hudson was intent on hurting the victim and could have done long-lasting damage.

"Hudson's never shown any remorse for his actions."