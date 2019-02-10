Image copyright Facebook Image caption The attack left the victim requiring surgery

A man needed surgery to his face after being slashed with a belt during an argument in a bar toilet.

The 34-year-old was attacked in Bentley's Bar in Clacton, Essex, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen two men they believe to be connected to the attack.

The father of the victim, who police are not naming, has shared images of his son's injuries on social media to highlight the attack.

Warning: This story contains a graphic image of injury.

Essex Police said it was seeking two suspects, both white and in their 20s.

One had very short hair and wore blue jeans and a grey top, the other had slicked dark hair and wore a navy trench coat and scarf, officers said.

Police want to speak to anyone who was at the hotel, of which the bar is a part, at the time but has not yet spoken to them.