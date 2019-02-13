Image caption HC-One said it had apologised to residents and their families and all residents were safe

Nine staff have been suspended at a care home after allegations of abuse were made by a resident's family.

Care firm HC-One said an investigation was under way at Kennett House, part of the Ghyll Grove Care Home in Essex.

Three staff were suspended as a result of the allegations while three others were suspended for "not following training", the Basildon Echo reported.

HC-One said it had apologised to residents and their families and all residents were safe.

Essex Police is investigating but no arrests have been made.

Three members of management at the Basildon home have also been suspended while the investigation takes place, the firm said.

'Poor care is unacceptable'

The allegations came to light after the family of a resident filmed staff within the home.

The HC-One spokesman said: "As soon as these allegations came to light, we acted immediately to ensure the safety of residents and we have suspended three staff members at Kennett House.

"We are supporting residents and their loved ones, and are also working with the police, local authority and CQC to conduct a full investigation."

He added: "We are clear that poor, unkind and impolite care is completely unacceptable to us, and we have apologised to residents and their families."

The company said its senior team had taken over the running of the home.