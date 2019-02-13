Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Andrew Watt died two days after he was involved in a fight at the Poplar Kitten pub in Harlow

Two men "hell bent on using violence" have been found guilty of killing a man in a row over a £20 debt.

Andrew Watt, 48, died on 19 August, 2017, from head injuries he received at the Poplar Kitten pub in Harlow, Essex.

Anton Collins, 27, of Oaklands Avenue, Watford, and Jack Jordan, 24, of Davenport, Harlow, fled the scene, Essex Police said.

The pair pleaded not guilty but were convicted of manslaughter at Chelmsford Crown Court.

They will be sentenced on 15 March.

Image copyright Google Image caption Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said other customers repeatedly asked Collins and Jordan to calm down

Mr Watt was with friends, including Andrew Stephen, when an argument broke out at just after 22:00 BST on 17 August, according to Essex Police.

Collins and Jordan claimed Mr Stephen owed £20 to Collins's father, Essex Police said.

The court was told the pair became more threatening to both men.

The argument culminated in Mr Watt being assaulted and falling to the floor at which point Jordan and Collins fled, Essex Police said.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, and remained on a life support machine to allow his organs to be donated.

Mr Watt died eight weeks after he married and his widow described him as "loving, caring, funny and a fantastic friend, brother, nephew and son".

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said Mr Watt's family had "shown immense bravery".

He said: "Both Collins and Jordan were repeatedly asked by other customers to calm down but they would not listen.

"Instead they were hell bent on using violence."

Jordan was also found guilty of actual bodily harm, while Collins was cleared of the same charge.