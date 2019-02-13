Essex

Colchester stabbings: Carl Hopkins death footage appeal made by police

  • 13 February 2019
Police at Castle Park
Image caption Mr Hopkins' body was found in Ryegate Road, near Castle Park, in Colchester

Police investigating two stabbings - one of them fatal - are appealing for witnesses with dashcam footage.

Carl Hopkins, 49, from Colchester, was found dead in Ryegate Road at about 08:20 GMT on Monday.

Police believe his death is linked to an incident at 21:55 the night before, when a 40-year-old man was attacked in George Street.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Hopkins died as a result of a stab wound to the left lung.

Both incidents are believed to be drug-related.

Det Supt Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said police would like to hear from anyone who "saw anything suspicious or captured any footage".

He added: "We have a team of dedicated, specialist detectives working around the clock and we are doing all we can to catch those responsible."
Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene just after 08:00 GMT on Monday

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites