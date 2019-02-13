Image caption Mr Hopkins' body was found in Ryegate Road, near Castle Park, in Colchester

Police investigating two stabbings - one of them fatal - are appealing for witnesses with dashcam footage.

Carl Hopkins, 49, from Colchester, was found dead in Ryegate Road at about 08:20 GMT on Monday.

Police believe his death is linked to an incident at 21:55 the night before, when a 40-year-old man was attacked in George Street.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Hopkins died as a result of a stab wound to the left lung.

Both incidents are believed to be drug-related.

Det Supt Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said police would like to hear from anyone who "saw anything suspicious or captured any footage".

He added: "We have a team of dedicated, specialist detectives working around the clock and we are doing all we can to catch those responsible."