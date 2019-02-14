June Knight death: Son in court over mother's murder
- 14 February 2019
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother.
Robert Knight, 52, is accused of killing 79-year-old June Knight, who was found dead outside her care home in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex.
She is said to have fallen from a balcony at Langley Lodge Nursing Home at about 22:00 GMT on 10 December 2018.
Mr Knight, of The Fairway, Leigh-on-Sea, did not enter a plea when he appeared before Basildon Crown Court for a brief hearing.
Judge Samantha Leigh adjourned the case until 1 March.