Image copyright Nikki Snell Image caption The handmade items were left at a memorial for Grace Millane in Auckland, New Zealand

The family of a murdered backpacker have been sent items made in memory of their daughter from the other side of the world.

About 25 notes and hand-painted stones dedicated to Grace Millane were posted from New Zealand to the 22-year-old's family in Wickford, Essex.

Miss Millane went missing in Auckland on 1 December. Her body was found a week later.

Nikki Snell, who sent the tributes, said the family were "truly touched".

The 46-year-old decided to collect the items and send them to the Millanes after attending a memorial service for their daughter in Auckland.

"I went to lay some flowers but saw the rocks and thought they needed to be with the family," she said.

Image copyright Lucie Blackman Trust Image caption Miss Millane, 22, had been travelling alone in New Zealand

Ms Snell, who used to live near the Millanes but now calls New Zealand home, said the family were happy to receive the items.

"They thanked me and said they had been truly touched by the love and support they have received," she said.

"I hope they get some comfort from the fact Grace touched many New Zealanders' hearts, far and wide across the country."

A 26-year-old man, who cannot be named, has been charged with Miss Millane's murder.