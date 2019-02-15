Essex

Detectorist finds bomb on Dovercourt beach

  • 15 February 2019
Mortar found on beach Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption The mortar was detonated in a controlled explosion

An unexploded mortar found on a beach by a metal detectorist has been detonated.

The 3in (2.5cm) explosive device was found in mud on the beach off West End Lane, Dovercourt by a member of the public just before 11:00 GMT on Thursday, Essex Police said.

The force said officers immediately set up a perimeter cordon.

It was later detonated by the Ministry of Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal in a controlled explosion.

Image copyright Geograph/Robin Websiter
Image caption The Saltings are to the south of Dovercourt's sandier beaches, with the Naze peninsula visible across the sea

