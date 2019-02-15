Detectorist finds bomb on Dovercourt beach
- 15 February 2019
An unexploded mortar found on a beach by a metal detectorist has been detonated.
The 3in (2.5cm) explosive device was found in mud on the beach off West End Lane, Dovercourt by a member of the public just before 11:00 GMT on Thursday, Essex Police said.
The force said officers immediately set up a perimeter cordon.
It was later detonated by the Ministry of Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal in a controlled explosion.