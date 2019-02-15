Essex

Colchester stabbings: Teen arrested over Carl Hopkins death

  • 15 February 2019
Image caption Mr Hopkins' body was found in Ryegate Road, near Castle Park, in Colchester

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after two men were stabbed.

The 17-year-old boy, from Woolwich, London, is being quizzed by police over the death of Carl Hopkins, 49, in Colchester, Essex.

Mr Hopkins, who died from a stab wound to the lung, was found in Ryegate Road on Monday morning.

The teenager is also being questioned about injuries another man received in George Street on Sunday.

Essex Police previously said the incidents were thought to be "drugs-related".
Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene just after 08:00 GMT on Monday

