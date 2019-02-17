Image caption Carl Hopkins' body was found in Ryegate Road, near Castle Park, in Colchester

A teenager has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a double stabbing.

It follows the death of Carl Hopkins, 49, who was found dead in Colchester on February 11, and the stabbing of another man the previous night.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with possession of a knife.

The boy, from Woolwich, has been remanded to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The body of Mr Hopkins was found in Ryegate Road, near the town's Castle Park, at about 08:30 GMT, having suffered a stab wound to the lung.

At 21:55 GMT the night before, a man had suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in George Street.