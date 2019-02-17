Image copyright Geograph/Bob Jones Image caption Essex Police said Ministry of Defence experts had been called to the beach at Dovercourt

Part of a beach has been closed after possible explosives were found.

A 100m (330ft) cordon was put in place near West End Lane car park in Dovercourt, near Harwich, Essex.

Essex Police said a member of the public discovered "what is believed to be an unexploded ordnance" at 15.15 GMT.

The force said on Twitter it had informed the Ministry of Defence's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit and urged people to stay away.

An unexploded mortar was found in the same area by a metal detectorist on Thursday.

The 3in (2.5cm) explosive device was found in mud on the beach and was later destroyed in a controlled explosion.