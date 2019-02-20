Image copyright Getty Images/Essex Police Image caption Social media users compared the e-fit (right) to singer Craig David

A an e-fit of a suspected burglar has been mocked on social media for its resemblance to singer Craig David.

The image, released by Essex Police in relation to a burglary in Benfleet, was derided on Facebook, with one user suggesting the man "should be arrested by the stupid facial hair squad".

Another suggested the force had used Microsoft Paint to create the image.

Essex Police said the force would not use e-fits if they did not help its appeals.

The man is wanted over burglary at an address in The Chase at 19:00 GMT on 3 January.

Essex Police said two men wearing dark clothing forced their way into the property and stole jewellery.

One Facebook user said "Craig David has gone downhill since his last album", while another said "forget custody, take him straight to the nearest barber".

Anyone who can identify the man or has information about the burglary should contact Basildon CID on 101.