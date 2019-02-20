Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Claudiu Ivascu, 23, and Nicolae Mihai, 22, have been jailed for 12 years and eight years respectively

Two "sexual predators" have been jailed for raping a woman because it was apparently one of their birthdays.

Claudiu Ivascu, 23, and Nicolae Mihai, 22, were found guilty of the attack at the woman's home in Colchester in 2017.

At Chelmsford Crown Court, Ivascu was given a 12-year sentence for two counts of rape while Mihai was sentenced to eight years for one count.

DC Liv Howells, of Essex Police, said the community would be "a safer place with both removed from our streets".

The court heard that on 14 April 2017, Ivascu, of Sycamore Road, and Mihai, of Albert Street, had been drinking heavily at the woman's home while she remained sober.

Jurors were told that Ivascu claimed it was his birthday and made sexual demands then raped the woman and held her down as Mihai also attacked her.

The men were arrested later that day.

Branding the pair "sexual predators", investigating officer Ms Howells said the woman was "attacked in a place she considered safe by a person she knew and his friend".

The jury were unable to reach a verdict on a charge of assault by penetration in relation to Mihai.