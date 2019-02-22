Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Roots Hall Drive, Southend, just before midnight on Thursday

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was stabbed in the leg died.

Emergency services were called to Roots Hall Drive in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, just before midnight on Thursday.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he died.

Essex Police said no-one had been arrested and detectives were continuing their inquiries to establish what happened. The force appealed for witnesses.