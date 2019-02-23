Southend murder arrest after man fatally stabbed in leg
- 23 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in the leg.
A man in his 30s, who is yet to be named, was found injured at an address in Roots Hall Drive, Southend, shortly before midnight on Thursday. He died in hospital.
A 30 year-old woman from the Essex town was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday and remains in custody.
Police have appealed for witnesses and for CCTV or dashcam footage.