Southend murder arrest after man fatally stabbed in leg

  • 23 February 2019
The scene at Roots Hall Drive, Southend
Image caption Emergency services were called to Roots Hall Drive in Southend on Thursday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in the leg.

A man in his 30s, who is yet to be named, was found injured at an address in Roots Hall Drive, Southend, shortly before midnight on Thursday. He died in hospital.

A 30 year-old woman from the Essex town was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday and remains in custody.

Police have appealed for witnesses and for CCTV or dashcam footage.

