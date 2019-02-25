Image copyright Saint Nicholas School Image caption David Bown, headmaster of Saint Nicholas School in Old Harlow, died while walking in Wales

Tributes have been paid to a "visionary" headmaster who was hit by a car while out walking with his son.

David Bown, head of Saint Nicholas School in Old Harlow, Essex, was killed on Friday as he walked in the Brecon Beacons.

Mr Bown, 50, was originally from Wales. He had returned to the country to watch the rugby international at the weekend.

In a statement, his colleagues at the school said they were "shocked and saddened" to hear of his death.

Police said Mr Bown was hit by a Hyundai Terracan on the road between Dolygaer and Pontsticill at about 18:30 GMT.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A statement from the independent day school, which caters for children aged two to 16, said: "David was a dynamic and visionary headmaster and was immensely popular with the children, the parents and his colleagues.

"We are all working hard to support each other through this difficult time.

"David's wife and teenage son request that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their devastating loss."

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.