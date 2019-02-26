Image copyright Warren White Image caption Emergency services could be seen outside Chafford Hundred station following the attack on Monday night

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after an unknown substance was thrown over four people by a shopping centre.

The teenager was taken into custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following Monday's incident, on a footbridge linking Chafford Hundred station to Intu Lakeside in Essex.

Witnesses reported seeing fire crews "hosing down" the victims, who were attacked at about 20:10 GMT.

The injured men were taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Essex Police said it is still looking for two more people who were thought to be involved in the disturbance.