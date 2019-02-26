Essex

Chafford Hundred attack: Unknown substance thrown at men

  • 26 February 2019
Emergency services outside Chafford Hundred station Image copyright Warren White
Image caption Emergency services could be seen outside Chafford Hundred station following the attack on Monday night

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after an unknown substance was thrown over four people by a shopping centre.

The teenager was taken into custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following Monday's incident, on a footbridge linking Chafford Hundred station to Intu Lakeside in Essex.

Witnesses reported seeing fire crews "hosing down" the victims, who were attacked at about 20:10 GMT.

The injured men were taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Essex Police said it is still looking for two more people who were thought to be involved in the disturbance.

Image copyright Warren White
Image caption Witnesses reported seeing firefighters "hosing down" the four victims

