Image copyright Warren White Image caption Emergency services could be seen outside Chafford Hundred station following the attack on Monday night

A 18-year-old has been charged after a "noxious liquid" was thrown over four men near a shopping centre.

The victims, in their 20s, were attacked on a footbridge near Intu Lakeside in Essex on Monday.

Callum Kitson has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, affray and four counts of administering poison with intent to endanger life.

Mr Kitson, of Charles Street, Grays, has been remanded to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court later.

The victims were taken to hospital, while two police officers were also treated at the scene.

Essex Police said the injured men reported irritation to the eyes but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Image copyright Warren White Image caption Witnesses reported seeing firefighters "hosing down" the four victims

A 17-year-old from Grays has been released on bail until 19 March, police said.

He has been charged with theft and threatening behaviour following a separate but linked incident.

The teenager is due to appear at Basildon Youth Court on 2 April.