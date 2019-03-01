June Knight death: Son denies mother's 'balcony fall' murder
- 1 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has denied the murder of his elderly mother who fell from a balcony at her care home.
June Knight, 79, was discovered outside Langley Lodge Nursing Home in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, at about 22:00 GMT on 10 December.
Robert Knight, 52, of The Fairway, Leigh-on-Sea, has denied murdering her during an appearance at Basildon Crown Court.
He is due to return to the court on 8 May for his trial.