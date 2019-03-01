Image copyright Sam Long Image caption Emergency services are attending the scene

Flights in and out of London Stansted Airport have been grounded after passengers reported hearing an "explosion" on a plane.

The Laudamotion flight to Vienna aborted take-off at about 20:00 GMT, forcing the 169 people on board to evacuate via an emergency slide.

Flights were diverted to other airports following the incident, which a Stansted spokesman said was caused by "suspected engine failure".

Services were due to resume at 22:00.

One passenger, Sam Long, wrote on Twitter that there was a "loud bang" as the plane began to accelerate and take off, followed by "huge deceleration".

Another traveller, Jana, told how the flight attendants were "panicked" and "pretty much caused chaos themselves".

She also tweeted that using the emergency slide was "scary".

"We had to basically jump from the plane onto the slide down this 10m drop," she wrote.

Stansted Airport tweeted: "Flights are currently suspended due to an aircraft on the runway following an aborted take off due to a suspected engine problem.

"Emergency service attended and all passengers were evacuated from the aircraft as a precaution and have now been taken back to the terminal."