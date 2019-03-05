Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Officers carried out warrants early on Tuesday morning

Seven men have been arrested by police investigating the thefts of 10 cash machines across south east England.

Essex Police said it followed the theft of machines in Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey in the past 12 months.

The men, aged 18-43, were being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

The warrants were executed at about 06:30 GMT in Brentwood, Stanstead Abbots and at the Fern Hill caravan site in Harlow.

The stolen cash machines included ones in Corringham, South Ockendon, Brentwood, Loughton and Rainham.

Police said the warrants were granted after more than 100 investigations by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Three boys, aged 15-17, were also arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft in connection with the theft of a car in Harlow on 5 February.

Four other men are already due to stand trial at Isleworth Crown Court in May charged with conspiracy to burgle in connection with ATM thefts in London and Essex, in an operation which also involved the Metropolitan Police.