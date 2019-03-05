Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Martin Behan took hundreds of upskirting images, the court heard

A man who told police women were "easy targets" has been sentenced for filming up a woman's skirt in Tesco and taking hundreds of similar images.

Martin Behan, 64, was arrested after one victim confronted him at the store in Waltham Abbey, Essex, in August.

Behan, of Skarnings Court in the town, previously admitted two offences of outraging public decency at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

The Tesco victim challenged Behan after she felt his phone brush against her leg.

'Chilling'

Kathy Wilson, prosecuting, told the court Behan told police he had a fetish for women's legs, but denied trying to take pictures of underwear.

She said: "He told officers women were easy targets and he did not consider the effect it was likely to have on them.

"One officer described his disregard for victims as 'chilling'."

One image found by officers appeared to show a girl in school uniform, but Behan claimed he was only interested in adult women and the nature of his crimes meant he did not always see a victim's face to judge their age.

The court heard most of his victims were not identifiable from the images taken.

'Severe impact'

Alexander Clauser, defending, said Behan admitted his offences quickly and co-operated with police.

"I am not seeking to minimise his actions," he said.

"They clearly had a significant impact on his victim and would have had a severe impact on many other victims if they had known."

Behan was also ordered to pay £300 compensation and undertake a sexual offending behaviour programme.

The court heard he could have faced up to two years in jail under new legislation brought in since his offences.