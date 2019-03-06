Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Gordon McGhee was a coin collector

A man accused of killing a coin collector over limited edition Beatrix Potter 50p pieces is an "opportunist burglar", a court heard.

Danny Bostock is accused of stabbing Gordon McGhee, 52, in August.

The 33-year-old, of Berberis Walk, Colchester, Essex, denies murder and attempted reckless arson.

His defence barrister said he was a "social nuisance" but there was "nothing to suppose that he could be capable of that (murder)".

The jury heard Mr Bostock allegedly entered Mr McGhee's flat, which was unlocked, in a bid to snatch his collection of rare coins.

It is understood Mr McGhee had previously shown Mr Bostock, a fellow enthusiast, the collection.

According to the prosecution, Mr Bostock was disturbed by Mr McGhee when he was trying to steal the coins and he stabbed Mr McGhee 14 times.

He then took the collection of coins and tried to cause a gas explosion.

During her closing speech, Alison Levitt QC, asked the jury if they really accepted the injuries sustained by Mr McGhee were inflicted by "just a burglar that was disturbed".

"One stab in a panic would've done," she said.

She said Mr Bostock, who has a number of burglary convictions and one of rape, was an "opportunist burglar".

But, she said, "nothing shows he has a tendency to react wildly with disproportionate violence".

The trial continues.