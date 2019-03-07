Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Florion Ion used Julie Hunt as a "human punch bag", a court heard

A man who kicked a complete stranger to death "like he was taking a free-kick" has been jailed for life.

Florin Ion, 32, stamped and kicked 47-year-old Julie Hunt, 47, to death in Essex in April last year after getting off a bus.

Witnesses said he used mother-of-two Ms Hunt as a "human punch bag".

Ion admitted murder and was jailed for a minimum of 18 years at Chelmsford Crown Court. Judge Patricia Lynch described it as a "savage attack".

Ion, of Ipswich Crescent, Birmingham, attacked Ms Hunt at 08:30 BST on 20 April near the Lakeside Shopping Centre where she worked.

He had been on a bus from Birmingham to his native Romania which had stopped at services in Thurrock, where he got off.

Ms Hunt, from Rainham, Essex, had got off a different bus nearby on her morning commute when she was confronted by Ion, the court heard.

Julie Hunt was on her way to work when she was murdered

Paul Mendelle, defending, said Ion had told police he was scared she was "going to kill him" - although CCTV footage showed him running towards her.

After punching Ms Hunt to the ground he stamped on her head and face causing "catastrophic" injuries, the court heard.

An off-duty paramedic who treated her at the scene said Ms Hunt's injuries were "in keeping with the result of a car accident", prosecutor Andrew Jackson said.

Lives changed forever

Witnesses described Ion kicking Ms Hunt "like a footballer taking a free-kick" and using her "as a human punch bag", he told the court.

In a victim impact statement, Ms Hunt's sister Joanne Wood said: "Our lives have changed forever. We are all living our own private nightmare, our own life sentence."

Mr Mendelle said Ion, who pleaded guilty on 25 February, wanted to apologise to Ms Hunt's family.

The court was told five psychiatrists had assessed Ion and found he had not been suffering from any known psychiatric disorder at the time of the attack.