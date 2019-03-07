Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Officers executed warrants early on Tuesday morning

Seven men have been charged with offences related to thefts of cash machines across south-east England.

The machines had been stolen in Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey in the past 12 months, police said.

The men, aged 18 to 43, were arrested in police raids early on Tuesday morning at Brentwood and Harlow, Essex, and Stanstead Abbotts, Hertfordshire.

All were due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

They are Shane Stanley, 36; Tommy Mitchell, 18; Walter Mitchell, 41; Levi Mitchell, 24; William Mitchell, 30, and Walter Mitchell, 20, all of Fern Hill Lane, Harlow, and Scott McManus, 43, of Chapelfields, Stanstead Abbotts.

Each is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of conspiracy to steal vehicles.

The charges relate to the theft of 10 ATM machines in Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

A 17-year-old boy and two boys, aged 15, all from Harlow, arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, theft of a motor vehicle and burglary, have been released under investigation.