Image copyright PA

A woman whose daughter is missing with her three-year-old grandson is seeking immunity from prosecution for her.

Donna Yarrow, from Basildon, has urged the home secretary to grant "amnesty" for her daughter Ellie Yarrow-Sanders.

In a letter, she said: "We need to give her reassurance she will not be prosecuted."

A High Court judge overseeing the case has made public appeals for help finding Ms Yarrow-Sanders and her son Olly Sheridan.

Ms Yarrow-Sanders, who is in her 20s, disappeared with her son in July amid family court litigation with ex-partner Patrick Sheridan.

Mrs Yarrow's letter to Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: "We also need reassurance Olly will not be ripped from his mother's arms."

"I pray you to do the right thing, and that I can see my little girl and grandson again," she added.

Mr Justice Williams said members of the family can be identified in media reports in the hope publicity will produce information.

He had initially raised the alarm about the fugitive pair at a hearing in December, and then said he was gravely concerned for the boy's welfare.

In February, he used Twitter to send Miss Yarrow-Sanders a come home plea.