Image copyright DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Image caption Ashleen Murray targeted 22 surgeries, pharmacies and hospitals across Essex to fraudulently obtain drugs

A woman who stole a doctor's prescription pad and used fake names to get hold of drugs must complete 240 hours of unpaid work.

Ashleen Murray, 25, of Rainsford Road, Chelmsford, Essex, admitted three counts of fraud by false representation at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

From September 2017 to March 2018 Murray targeted surgeries, pharmacies and hospitals across Essex.

She must also complete a 60 day rehabilitation programme.

Murray, an Australian national, told a doctor she had been diagnosed with a kidney stone in 2017 and took his prescription pad while his back was turned.

She went on to fake his signature to obtain drugs before being arrested in March last year, Essex Police said.

She also pleaded guilty to theft and making a false prescription for a scheduled drug.

Investigating officer PC Rob Bentley, of Essex's Fraud Volume Team, said: "She went to extreme lengths to get the drugs. She used her Australian driving licence, she create aliases and even stole her doctor's prescription pad when his back was turned. While we still need to fully understand her actions, they cannot be condoned.

"She went on to obtain prescription drugs 22 times over a short period and this can only be for criminal gain."