Image copyright PA Image caption Keith Flint was found dead at his home in Essex on 4 March

The Prodigy singer Keith Flint died as a result of hanging, an inquest heard.

The musician, who sang lead vocals on the band's number one singles Breathe and Firestarter, was found dead at his home in North End, Essex, on 4 March.

A hearing was told a post-mortem found the 49-year-old's provisional cause of death was hanging, while toxicology reports were awaited.

Essex's senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray adjourned the inquest until 23 July for a full hearing.

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe told the hearing in Chelmsford: "Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious."

Flint, born in Braintree, rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s.

The band, who were due to tour the United States in May, released their latest album in November and had recently been on tour in Australia.

Two days before his body was found, Flint took part in a 5km Parkrun in Chelmsford, posting a personal best time of 21 minutes 22 seconds.

Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire Image caption Keith Flint performing with The Prodigy at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2009

