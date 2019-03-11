Image copyright Patrick Sheridan/PA Image caption Ellie Yarrow-Sanders and her son Olly Sheridan went missing during family court litigation in July

A mother who went on the run with her three-year-old son is ready to "come home", her sister has said.

Ellie Yarrow-Sanders has been missing with her son Olly Sheridan since July amid family court litigation with ex-partner Patrick Sheridan.

In a statement her sister Maddie Yarrow, said Ms Yarrow-Sanders had "expressed that she finally feels her case will be listened to".

Mr Sheridan's lawyer said they were not willing to comment.

In her statement, Ms Yarrow said: "We would like to thank everybody who helped get Ellie's voice heard, through your shares, comments and prayers.

"Her family would love to inform you all that Ellie and Olly will be coming home.

"She believes that he will understand the desperation she felt for her safety, as well as her son's, was the reason behind her having to run."

Amnesty plea

A High Court judge overseeing the case made public appeals for help finding Ms Yarrow-Sanders, aged in her 20s, and Olly.

Mr Justice Williams said members of the family could be identified in media reports in the hope publicity will produce information.

He had initially raised the alarm about the pair at a hearing in December, and then said he was gravely concerned for the boy's welfare.

Last week, her mother Donna Yarrow wrote to Home Secretary Sajid Javid to ask for her daughter to be given an amnesty.

The Home Office refused to comment while there was an ongoing police investigation.

Essex Police has been contacted for comment.