The whereabouts of a mother who went on the run with her three-year-old son are now known to the courts.

Ellie Yarrow-Sanders, from Basildon, had been missing with her son Olly Sheridan since July while family court litigation with ex-partner Patrick Sheridan continues.

The High Court Family Division has said their whereabouts had been established and the case was expected to continue.

Essex Police has confirmed it is no longer looking for Ms Yarrow-Sanders.

Earlier this week a post on the Facebook account of Ms Yarrow-Sanders' sister had said she was now "ready to come home".

Amnesty plea

A High Court judge overseeing the case made public appeals for help finding Ms Yarrow-Sanders, aged in her 20s, and Olly.

Mr Justice Williams said members of the family could be identified in media reports in the hope publicity will produce information.

He had initially raised the alarm about the pair at a hearing in December, and then said he was gravely concerned for the boy's welfare.

Last week, her mother Donna Yarrow wrote to Home Secretary Sajid Javid to ask for her daughter to be given an amnesty.

The Home Office refused to comment on ongoing proceedings.