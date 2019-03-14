Image copyright Essex Police Image caption David Hudson was jailed for eight years and nine months

A burglar who sprayed a man in the face with a corrosive liquid before fleeing to Spain has been jailed.

David Hudson, 53, attacked his victim after breaking into an address in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 5 October 2017.

Hudson was jailed at Basildon Crown Court for eight years and nine months after being found guilty of aggravated burglary, throwing a corrosive liquid with intent and actual bodily harm.

He was arrested in August after seeking help from the British Consulate.

After telling officials in Barcelona he was homeless, he was flown back to the UK and arrested at Stansted Airport.

Hudson's victim suffered blurred vision for three days after being sprayed with the liquid from a bottle.

The man, in his 20s, needed hospital treatment but did not suffer permanent damage.

Image copyright Google Image caption David Hudson targeted his victim after an altercation in Danbury Close

A jury heard that three days before the burglary, Hudson had confronted the victim outside his home and assaulted him.

Hudson, of no fixed address, was picked out of an identity parade by the victim and charged.

He denied the charges but was found guilty at Basildon Crown Court on 8 February, and sentenced on Monday.

Det Con Katie Londesborough said Hudson "carried out a premeditated attack where he tried to do serious harm to the victim.".

She added: "He could have caused long-lasting damage to the victim and the injuries suffered could easily have been worse."

"Hudson fled the country in a bid to avoid being brought to justice and he has never shown any remorse for his actions."