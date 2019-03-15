Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Andrew Watt was attacked eight weeks after he got married

Two friends have been jailed for the manslaughter of a man who was trying to defuse an argument over a £20 debt.

Andrew Watt, 48, died two days after being attacked at a pub in Harlow, Essex, on 17 August 2017.

Anton Collins, 27, of Watford, and Jack Jordan, 24, of Harlow were jailed for six and two years respectively after being convicted of manslaughter.

The pair, who had been drinking, attacked Mr Watt as he tried to calm a dispute over a friend's debt.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Anton Collins (l) and Jack Jordan (r) were jailed for manslaughter

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court heard Mr Watt had been drinking in the Poplar Kitten pub at the same time as Collins and Jordan on 17 August.

An argument broke out at about 22:00 GMT over a debt allegedly owed to Collins' father by a friend of Mr Watt's.

Despite his efforts to calm the argument, Collins and Jordan targeted the group of men throughout the night.

When the dispute moved outside the pub, Mr Watt was knocked unconscious and fell to the floor, suffering severe head injuries.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital and died two days later.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Watt was attacked outside the Poplar Kitten pub in Harlow

Mr Watt had got married eight weeks before he died.

His wife Sarah said, in a statement read to the court, he was the "cheekiest, funniest and most loving person" she had ever met.

She said he had saved four lives through organ donation, and she took comfort knowing "his heart is still beating and a part of him still lives on".

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, praised her dignity throughout the trial.

He said: "Collins and Jordan took away someone irreplaceable to them, fuelled by alcohol and over an irrelevant £20 debt, and they still have not shown remorse."