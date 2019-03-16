Image copyright Google Image caption George Street is just off the High Street in the centre of Colchester

A woman in her 20s has been raped in the early hours after a night out in Colchester.

Essex police said they were called by a member of the public after the attack in George Street at about 05:25 GMT on Saturday.

Det Ch Insp Rob Huddleston said investigations were progressing and a cordon remained in place.

He thanked a member of the public for supporting the woman after the attack.