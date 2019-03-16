Woman in her 20s raped after night out in Colchester
- 16 March 2019
A woman in her 20s has been raped in the early hours after a night out in Colchester.
Essex police said they were called by a member of the public after the attack in George Street at about 05:25 GMT on Saturday.
Det Ch Insp Rob Huddleston said investigations were progressing and a cordon remained in place.
He thanked a member of the public for supporting the woman after the attack.