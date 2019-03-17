Image copyright Judy Perry Image caption The van rolled into Stanborough Lake with a young boy trapped inside

A seven-year-old boy has been rescued from a flooded van that rolled into a lake.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City at about 16:08 GMT on Saturday.

An eyewitness said she saw members of the public getting into the water to help save the boy too. She said emergency services "worked so hard".

The boy was not seriously injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Eyewitness Judy Perry, 27, said there was an air ambulance, about three fire engines, ambulances and police cars at the scene and the area was cordoned off.

'Terrifying for the parents'

"There were so many vehicles the emergency services were working so hard, there were even civilians in the water trying to help too" she said.

"It must have been terrifying for the parents, thank goodness it ended well".

Chief Fire Officer, Darryl Keen said: "There is no doubt that were it not for their swift actions the outcome here would have considerably worse.

"I am extremely proud of the actions of my crews."

A number of people who got into the water to help were also taken to hospital as a precaution, a spokesman for the fire service said.