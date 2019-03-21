Image copyright Malc McDonald/Geograph Image caption A human jawbone was found near to the River Colne in Rowhedge

A jawbone, thought to be human, has been found near a river, police have said.

The discovery was made on Saturday afternoon in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex.

Essex Police said its "inquiries are ongoing".

"We were called at 14:35 GMT on Saturday 16 March with reports a jawbone, believed to be human, had been found along a river walk in Rowhedge," a spokesman said.