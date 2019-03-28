Southend tower block fall: Man arrested
- 28 March 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman fell from a fifth-floor window.
Essex Police said the woman in her 40s had been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, after falling from an address on Jones Close, Southend, at about 02:00 GMT.
The arrested man is 44 and from Southend.
Police said they would like to hear from anyone who heard or saw a disturbance in the area.