Image copyright Megan Kingston Image caption Rem Kingston went missing during a ferry ride from Ibiza to Majorca

The sister of a man who went missing on a ferry in the Balearic Sea has not given up hope of finding him alive.

Rem Kingston, 31, was last seen on the Hypatia de Alejandria as it travelled between Ibiza and Majorca on 22 March.

His sister Megan said there was "real hope" her brother - who has borderline personality disorder - had either disembarked the ship or was hiding.

After a three-day search of the sea, police are now looking for Mr Kingston, from Billericay, Essex, on land.

Ms Kingston warned her brother may be "fearful and untrusting because of paranoia" and urged members of the public to seek help if they find him.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police believe Mr Kingston may be in Palma de Mallorca

She said: "Police couldn't confirm 100% that he wasn't on the ferry when it docked.

"The port CCTV only shows the front of the boat, not the people coming off, so he may have stayed hidden.

"We have been out with the public in Palma, going to places we believe Rem may go, but it's a big place and we can't go everywhere.

"If people find him, they need to know to take him somewhere where they can help him - and alert us."

Mr Kingston works as a tour guide in Luxembourg, where he lives with his girlfriend Natasha.

At the time of his disappearance, he had been holidaying with his mother.

Image copyright Megan Kingston Image caption Mr Kingston suffers with mental health issues

Ms Kingston said her brother's disappearance had been "absolutely devastating" for the family.

"We're trying to stay strong and get him back, either way," she said. "There is real hope out there.

"Everyone is behind us - the support back home is keeping us going."

A spokesman for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office said: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has been reported missing at sea in Mallorca, and are in contact with the Spanish police."