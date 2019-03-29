A woman has died and a number of people have been injured in a car crash following a police pursuit.

The three-car collision happened on Parklands in Waltham Abbey, Essex, at about 22:00 GMT on Thursday.

Essex Police said the incident followed a police pursuit involving one of the cars which officers had been attempting to stop on the M25.

The woman died at the scene, and the crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Essex Police said officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit had attempted to stop the car on the motorway.

The scene of the collision will remain closed for some time, the force added.

It is not known how many other people have been injured or if the woman was in the car being pursued by officers.

Essex Police has asked for witnesses and drivers with dash cam footage to contact them.