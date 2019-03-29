Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Keith Flint's cortege arrives at church

Thousands of music lovers have lined the streets to "raise the roof" in tribute to Prodigy frontman Keith Flint.

Fans watched as a horse-drawn carriage carried his coffin, topped with a green microphone, to his funeral at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex.

Bandmates Liam Howlett, Maxim and Leeroy Thornhill were met by cheers when they arrived at the service.

Flint, 49, was found dead at his home near Dunmow on 4 March.

The band had previously called on fans to "raise the roof for Keef" and line the route of the funeral procession through the singer's hometown in Braintree, Essex.

Speakers were set up outside the church to broadcast the service to the crowds.

Rev Rod Reid led the service, which included poems, readings and music from System of a Down, Van Morrison and Pink Floyd. A eulogy was also read out by actor Paul Kaye.

Image caption Thousands of people have paid tribute to Keith Flint

Image caption Fans left candles, notes and flowers in memory of the Prodigy frontman

Image caption Fans have been leaving floral tributes to Keith Flint outside the church where he is due to be buried

Image caption A Prodigy superfan shows off a tattoo of Keith Flint on his thigh

Live: Keith Flint funeral and procession

The 1.5-mile procession started at 15:00 GMT and local schools closed from midday to allow pupils and parents to escape the anticipated traffic chaos.

Fans from around the world gathered to pay their respects.



Superfan Araks Azarian, 36, jetted in from Australia to see the funeral procession while Marie Lelicova, 25, travelled from Prague to remember Flint, whom she said she had "loved since she was a child".

Flint was born in Redbridge in north-east London and his family moved to Braintree where, in 1990, he co-founded The Prodigy with Liam Howlett and Leeroy Thornhill.

The Prodigy had been due to tour the United States in May and released their latest album No Tourists in November.

Most recently they had been on tour in Australia.

Image copyright PA Image caption Keith Flint was found dead at his home in Essex on 4 March

If you are struggling to cope, contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or please click on this link to access support services.