Image copyright Lee Evans family Image caption Lee Evans was "kind, gentle and loyal", said his family

Two "unrepentant" drug dealers have been found guilty of stabbing a man to death.

Lee Evans, 47, was attacked on Cromar Way in Chelmsford on 22 June and died in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy, from south London, and Kyle Sullivan, 23, of Writtle, were both cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

The case, heard at Snaresbrook Crown Court, has been adjourned for sentencing on 30 April.

Mr Evans was attacked after he and a friend bought crack cocaine from the pair in Chelmsford's central park at about 01:00 BST, Essex Police said.

He was sitting on a bench after the deal when Sullivan and the teenager approached and threw a liquid at his friend.

Mr Evans stood up to confront them and was stabbed seven times.

He was found by emergency services in nearby Parkinson Drive but could not be saved.

Image caption An alleyway was cordoned off as part of the investigation into the death of Lee Evans

The victim's sister Becca Tatlow said: "Words can't describe how much we all miss you, Lee. You made such an impact on so many people and you would always look out for anyone who needed you.

"You made some bad decisions in life but you were kind, gentle and loyal to people who mattered and that is how everyone who knew you remembers you."

Sullivan had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis as well as possession of a knife and an offensive weapon.

The teenager was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and pleaded guilty to a count of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to a separate incident.

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said the teenager was a "violent individual" and described both defendants as "unrepentant".