Pedestrian, aged in 90s, killed by motorbike in Leigh-on-Sea

  • 2 April 2019
London Road, Leigh-on-Sea Image copyright Geograph/David Kemp
Image caption The crash happened on London Road in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at about 16:50 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was killed by a motorbike.

Essex Police said the crash happened on London Road in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at about 16:50 BST.

A woman in her 90s was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, police said.

