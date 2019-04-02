Image copyright Geograph/David Kemp Image caption The crash happened on London Road in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at about 16:50 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was killed by a motorbike.

Essex Police said the crash happened on London Road in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at about 16:50 BST.

A woman in her 90s was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, police said.