Image copyright Southend-on-Sea Borough Council Image caption Southend Pier has been closed because of a suspected unexploded ordnance

A pier has been closed after a suspected unexploded ordnance was found in the sea.

Southend Pier has been shut after the discovery of the device, which is about 30m (98ft) from the structure.

Southend Borough Council, which runs the pier, said the closure was to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

The Royal Navy bomb disposal unit has been called and is expected to arrive later.

In a statement, the council said: "Although far from the shore, the device is approximately 30 metres from the pier and so for the safety of our visitors and staff we have taken the decision to close the pier.

"The Royal Marine Bomb Disposal Unit is expected to arrive later this afternoon to carry out a proper investigation and deal with the situation accordingly."

The council also asked the public to respect safety cordons and not walk out to the beach to get a better view of what was happening.