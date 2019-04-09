Image copyright Lacey-Rose Saamanthy Image caption Lacey-Rose Saamanthy has since found a job with a catering company

A deaf woman was offered a job at a hospital which was then withdrawn.

Lacey-Rose Saamanthy, from Harlow, Essex, was offered a job in a cafe at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford after a successful interview.

But after two months without any news she eventually received a letter telling her she could no longer have a job over concerns about a risk assessment.

The hospital trust said keeping people safe was "really important".

Miss Saamanthy said she had been "delighted" to have been finally offered a job after applying for "thousands".

She said: "I asked, 'when do I start', but things seemed to get postponed and I didn't hear anything, so after two months my partner Maurice called them to see what was going on.

"Finally I got a letter which said, 'I'm really, really sorry but we are going to reject your application because you are deaf'. They listed a few reasons, which I didn't think was good enough. I was upset, confused; it was just terrible."

Among the hospital's concerns were Miss Saamanthy being unable to tell customers costs and give warnings about the temperature of drinks.

Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust (MEHSNT), which runs the hospital, said it had contacted Miss Saamanthy to explore other opportunities for her at the hospital.

In a statement the trust said: "Keeping our staff, and our patients and visitors, safe is really important, so we do have to be confident that we are putting people into the right roles.

"We are a positive employer, have a very diverse workforce here at the trust and are very proud of that."

Harlow MP Robert Halfon raised the case in Parliament, telling the Commons that the withdrawal of the job offer was "outrageous".

Miss Saamanthy has since been hired by a catering firm which she said had worked with her to tackle risks around her disability.