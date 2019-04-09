Image caption Sultan Mohammed, 25, of Colchester, denies rape at Ipswich Crown Court

A student woke up to find a stranger having sex with her, a court has heard.

The woman, who cannot be named, said she thought she was dreaming when she awoke with the man on top of her at her University of Essex accommodation.

In a recorded police interview heard at Ipswich Crown Court, she said: "I was super, super confused, I thought it was a dream at first. I told him to stop and get out of my bed."

Sultan Mohammed, 25, of Colchester, denies raping the woman last October.

Jurors heard the woman had been to a nightclub before returning to her room and video-calling three friends and falling to sleep.

She said she woke between 04:45 and 06:00 when she "felt somebody on top of me" and "having sex with me".

She told police the "fully naked" man said he was called Michael and claimed he had bought her a drink at the nightclub and she had gone to get him when he was smoking outside.

She told the man: "I've never seen you before in my life", the court heard.

The jury heard a security fob was needed to access the student accommodation but "recently the doors hadn't been shutting all the way".

The victim said the door to her room was closed but not locked.

Mr Mohammed, of Almond Way, who is not a student at the university, claims the woman invited him to her room and instigated sex.