Courtney Valentine-Brown murder: Woman rearrested
A woman has be rearrested on suspicion of murdering man who was stabbed in the leg.
The 30-year-old suspect had been released under investigation in connection with the death of Courtney Valentine-Brown in Southend.
Mr Valentine-Brown, 36, was attacked in Roots Hall Drive just before midnight on 21 February.
Three men have already been charged with his murder.
They are Ian Slater, 49, of Wayletts, Leigh-on-Sea, Stuart Pearson, 43, of Satanita Road, Westcliff and Alex Stephens, 36, of Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff.
A 17-year-old boy, from London, was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply Class A drugs while a 28-year-old woman from Westcliff was arrested on suspicion of permitting premises to be used for drug supply and obstructing a police officer.
Both were later released under investigation.