Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Courtney Valentine-Brown died after being stabbed in the leg in Southend

A woman has be rearrested on suspicion of murdering man who was stabbed in the leg.

The 30-year-old suspect had been released under investigation in connection with the death of Courtney Valentine-Brown in Southend.

Mr Valentine-Brown, 36, was attacked in Roots Hall Drive just before midnight on 21 February.

Three men have already been charged with his murder.

They are Ian Slater, 49, of Wayletts, Leigh-on-Sea, Stuart Pearson, 43, of Satanita Road, Westcliff and Alex Stephens, 36, of Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff.

A 17-year-old boy, from London, was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply Class A drugs while a 28-year-old woman from Westcliff was arrested on suspicion of permitting premises to be used for drug supply and obstructing a police officer.

Both were later released under investigation.