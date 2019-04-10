Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Police found this machete on a train in Essex

A man who had a 15in (38.1cm) machete on board a train has been jailed.

Gloire Pongo, 26, of Guildford Road, London, had the blade on a Greater Anglia service between Colchester and Witham in Essex on 20 January.

British Transport Police officers boarded the train after reports of a man waving a machete and found the weapon during a search.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and was jailed for nine months at Chelmsford Crown Court.

British Transport Police said that a Taser was "drawn but not deployed" during Pongo's arrest.

The court heard Pongo had himself been the victim of a serious stabbing several years before.