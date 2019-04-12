Image copyright Mark Durham Image caption Maldon councillor Mark Durham was taken short while canvassing and was spotted after passing water in public

A councillor accused of urinating in the garden of David Beckham's sister has apologised.

Mark Durham, 59, was canvassing for the May elections when he was caught short in Tollesbury, Essex.

According to The Sun, Lynne Beckham arrived home as Mr Durham emerged from a bush, sparking a confrontation.

Mr Durham, who has quit his local Conservative group, said the "safe location" where he urinated did not appear to be on Ms Beckham's property.

Essex Police said it had investigated but "determined that no criminal offences have been committed".

'Chill in my kidneys'

Mr Durham, who sits on Maldon District Council for the Wickham Bishops and Woodham ward, said he was "sincerely sorry for any embarrassment or anger that this has caused".

In a statement, he said he attempted to get into an open field but found it "impossible" to get over the fence.

"I had been canvassing on a cold day and with a chill in my kidneys," he said.

"I got an urgent need to pass water and in terror looked for somewhere private."

After he had relieved himself, a vehicle pulled up "with an angry couple inside", Mr Durham said.

"I tried to make an apology but it was to no avail.

"I certainly would never dream of doing anything like this in public and I made considerable effort to get to a safe location.

"From the aerial photo, this does not appear to be on the property belonging to Ms Beckham."

Essex County Council deputy leader Kevin Bentley, of Witham Constituency Conservative Association, said it was a "very regrettable situation".

"I understand that Mr Durham has voluntarily stepped down from the Maldon Conservative Group and we shall be holding an investigation and the appropriate action will be taken."

Mr Durham, who registered as a candidate before the row, will still be listed on ballot papers in the upcoming local elections.

Those standing in the district council elections for Wickham Bishops and Woodham ward are: