The man was found unwell in Brentwood High Street on Monday morning but died at the scene

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following a death on a High Street has been released without charge.

A 43-year-old man died in Brentwood, Essex, on Monday morning after he was found with a facial injury, police said.

A 47-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested but police say the death is now being treated as non-suspicious, with no third party involved.

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday proved inconclusive.

In a statement, Essex Police said: "Further tests will be carried out, however there was found to be no third party involvement in his death."

The dead man's family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner, the force said.