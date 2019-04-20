Image copyright Google Image caption Police appealed for witnesses to a disturbance in Parsonage Road overnight between 12 April and 13 April

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old man died in hospital after a possible assault.

Police were called to an address in Grays, Essex, after a man who was taken ill at about 03:30 BST on Thursday.

A 38-year-old man from Tilbury was arrested by officers and is in police custody for questioning.

Police appealed for witnesses to a disturbance at an address in Parsonage Road overnight between 12 April and 13 April.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death as we believe he may have been assaulted in the days beforehand."

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police.