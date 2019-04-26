'Human bones' found at Essex scrapyard
A former scrapyard has been sealed off as police investigate the discovery of suspected "human bones" at the site.
Officers were called to the East Coast Salvage site at St Osyth, near Clacton, on Thursday morning after a man found what he believed to be bones.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We believe the bones may be human and a further examination will be carried out by an anthropologist."
The site is due to be turned into a holiday village of up to 24 units.
In March, Tendring District Council confirmed a government planning inspector had overturned the local authority's decision of November 2017 to refuse planning permission for the holiday village on the site at Cockett Wick Lane.